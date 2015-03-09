× Developing: City of Madison alerted to “credible cyber security threat”

MADISON (WITI) — The City of Madison was alerted Monday, March 9th to a credible cyber security threat, potentially targeting city and other local government and public safety communication systems. This, according to the Dane County Department of Emergency Management.

Late Monday, the City of Madison began experiencing a high volume of internet activity consistent with an outside cyber-attack. The City’s website and email have been affected.

Similar internet based security attacks have occurred in other communities subsequent to tragic incidents like the one Friday night on Williamson Street in Madison. 19-year-old Tony Robinson was shot and killed by a Madison police officer.

The cyber security attacks are affecting internet based connections to city government, including access to mobile data public safety computers used by law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical agencies not only in the City of Madison, but agencies across all of Dane County.

It isn’t known how long this activity could occur or who is responsible for it. Law enforcement officials believe the individuals responsible are attempting to breach local government and public safety communications information security systems.

Public safety officials in the field have been alerted to this potential cyber-attack and the impact it could have on systems they utilize.

Officials from Information Management and Emergency Management are carefully monitoring the situation. The Dane County Emergency Operations Center has been opened as a result of this cyber-attack.

Local utilities have also been notified as past cyber-attacks in other communities have also targeted utilities.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.