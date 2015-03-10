× Police investigate homicide: Man found shot outside residence near 20th & Melvina

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Tuesday morning, March 10th.

Police say the victim, later identified as 56-year-old Richard Harris, was found shot outside a residence near 20th and Melvina around 5:20 a.m.

Milwaukee police continue to search for suspect(s).

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.