Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

Police investigate homicide: Man found shot outside residence near 20th & Melvina

Posted 6:44 am, March 10, 2015, by , Updated at 12:54PM, March 12, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Tuesday morning, March 10th.

Police say the victim, later identified as 56-year-old Richard Harris, was found shot outside a residence near 20th and Melvina around 5:20 a.m.

Milwaukee police continue to search for suspect(s).

]

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

1 Comment

Comments are closed.