Milwaukee’s “Slice of Ice” closed for the season

March 11, 2015
MILWAUKEE (WITI) — The “Slice of Ice” rink at Red Arrow Park in downtown Milwaukee is officially closed for the season.

The rink typically opens in December, when the temperatures are consistently below 40 degrees. Then anyone who has their own skates can skate for free. If you don’t have skates, you can also rent them.

The 128-by-95 refrigerated oval is bordered by a 3-foot-6-inch railing, so even if you’re a skater with weak ankles, you can come out to enjoy the ice.

Watch for the Red Arrow rink to open again in December.