Manney hearing, day 2: Officer demonstrates pat down procedures, hearing extended into Sunday

MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- Dontre Hamilton's family and Christopher Manney supporters filed into the courtroom Friday afternoon, March 20th for day two of Manney's appeal hearing. Manney, who shot and killed 31-year-old Dontre Hamilton in Red Arrow Park in downtown Milwaukee last April says he was wrongfully terminated from the Milwaukee Police Department. He's fighting to get his job back.
As the hearing began Friday, Retired Judge Michael Skwierawski, who is overseeing proceedings announced that due to concerns this hearing won't be wrapped up by Monday night, they've added a session Sunday afternoon. That session will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Sgt. Christopher Schroeder was the first to take the stand on Friday as the hearing resumed. He answered questions related to his report on the shooting and his interviews with Christopher Manney following the incident.
Next to take the stand was Milwaukee Police Lt. James MacGillis -- who takes part in training/education of officers. He answered questions that related to MPD's policies for officers -- including proper pat down procedures.
"Mr. Manney said he intended to do a full terry-style pat down. Bulges could indicate a lot of things. They could indicate a hankerchief? They could indicate a knit hat? They could indicate that there's a weapon in there right?" Manney's attorney Jonathan Cermele said in questioning Sgt. Schroeder.
"They cannot say that just because a person is homeless that I'm going to assume they carry a weapon," Lt. MacGillis said.
Chief Flynn's attorney Mark Thomsen: "That would be profiling?"
"In my opinion that would be," Lt. MacGillis said.
Mark Thomasen: "That would be a violation of policy?"
"It would be," Lt. MacGillis said.
During the hearing Friday, a proper pat down was demonstrated by Lt. MacGillis.
Late Friday, MPD Lt. Johnny Sgrignuoli took the witness stand. He worked with MPD Sgt. Christopher Schroeder on the internal investigation of this officer-involved shooting. He will be first on the stand on Saturday morning as questioning continues.
Retired Judge Michael Skwierawski said Friday it is hopeful this hearing will be wrapped up by the end of Monday in order to avoid scheduling problems. That's why the additional session has now been scheduled for Sunday afternoon.
