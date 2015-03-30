Former CFO on food stamps after belittling fast food worker

A man who once made $200,000 a year is now living on food stamps after he posted a video of himself belittling a Chick-fil-A employee.
ABC News reported that 37-year-old Adam Smith is still unable to find work after he posted the video to YouTube back in the summer of 2012.
Smith had a high-paying job as the CFO of a Tucson-based medical manufacturer. Then, he filmed himself going through the drive-thru at a Chick-fil-A restaurant and talking down to an attendant for working for a “hateful corporation.”
“I don’t know how you live with yourself and work here. I don’t understand it,” he told her in a condescending tone.
Chick-fil-A had been in the news at the time because the company’s CEO opposed gay marriage.
After Smith posted the video to YouTube, he returned to work where he was fired that day. A receptionist told him that their voicemail was completely full of bomb threats.
Smith and his family then moved to Portland where he got another job as a CFO. But he was fired two weeks later after they found out who he was. Since then, he has been unable to find work.
“I don’t regret the stand I took, but I regret… the way I talked to her,” Smith said.
A copy of the original video can be viewed below:
6 comments
beavis and butthead
He can’t stand hate but dishes it out to someone who’s just trying to make a living and has NOTHING to do with corporate decisions. Karma is a beast!!
Cheri
So true! Obviously the guy is a hateful Democrat too since he was earning that much money and is now mooching off the government with foodstamps! Either that or he’s lying about his lack of money and hid it in an offshore account somewhere for a rainy day. The guy is obvious hate-filled and not honest and those jobs out there are better suited for people that deserve it – he sure doesn’t.
Mr. Bob
So here is a guy making 200K a year and in less than 3 years he is on food stamps??? Obviously he can’t manage his money any better than his behavior. He brought this upon himself with his own actions. No doubt he was terminated from his second CFO job because he lied on his employment application about his previous termination. So is this article supposed to somehow cause me to feel empathy for him because if so it isn’t working…. He alone caused his own fall from the CFO ranks and this just confirms that he is not the type of person who should have had a CFO position in the first place…
Sandi
That young woman in yhe video was incredible. Very professional. I hope her good attitude was well blessed.
Mr. Bob
How bad off is this guy really? Looks to still be driving a nice car, living in a single family home not an apartment. You reap what you sow. He has not learned anything from this as he remains his same arrogant self….
Whoo de doo
Ha ha ha ha haaaaaaaaa! What of goof!
