Former CFO on food stamps after belittling fast food worker

A man who once made $200,000 a year is now living on food stamps after he posted a video of himself belittling a Chick-fil-A employee.

ABC News reported that 37-year-old Adam Smith is still unable to find work after he posted the video to YouTube back in the summer of 2012.

Smith had a high-paying job as the CFO of a Tucson-based medical manufacturer. Then, he filmed himself going through the drive-thru at a Chick-fil-A restaurant and talking down to an attendant for working for a “hateful corporation.”

“I don’t know how you live with yourself and work here. I don’t understand it,” he told her in a condescending tone.

Chick-fil-A had been in the news at the time because the company’s CEO opposed gay marriage.

After Smith posted the video to YouTube, he returned to work where he was fired that day. A receptionist told him that their voicemail was completely full of bomb threats.

Smith and his family then moved to Portland where he got another job as a CFO. But he was fired two weeks later after they found out who he was. Since then, he has been unable to find work.

“I don’t regret the stand I took, but I regret… the way I talked to her,” Smith said.

A copy of the original video can be viewed below: