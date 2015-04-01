Charged: Man accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl attacked by women wielding two-by-fours

KENOSHA COUNTY (WITI) — A Zion, Illinois man, accused of sexually assaulting a girl when she was 10 years old has been criminally charged after he was found in Waukegan injured, surrounded by five to seven women — some of them armed with two-by-fours.
34-year-old Cleounsse Fisher faces the following charges:
- child enticement (lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders)
- first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 12 (lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders) — three counts
On March 12th, Waukegan police got a call from a man who reported he was being chased by a van, and he had already been pepper sprayed.
Police responded to the scene and observed Cleounsse Fisher on the ground — surrounded by a man and five to seven women. Fisher’s eyes were red and puffy and he had several scrapes and cuts on his face. The women surrounding him were yelling that he had raped a girl and that he needed to go to jail.
Fisher was transported to the hospital from the scene by ambulance.
A criminal complaint filed in the case says the girl’s mother informed her children that Fisher would be coming over, and the girl said she didn’t want him to come over. The girl then said when she was 10 years old, Fisher had sexually assaulted her when she visited his home in Kenosha.
The girl says it happened again at their home in Gurnee, Illinois. The girl had been watching a movie and she fell asleep. When she woke up, she was in her mother’s bed with her clothes off, according to the complaint.
Fisher will be in court on April 10th for his preliminary hearing.
mohamadjohnson
He was probably on his way to his second job and forgot to get his work boots. He just accidently broke into a house and while he busy minding his own bidness, he was surprised by the young girl. He is a good kihd, gettin ready to go to college and be a responsible parent to one of his baby mommas.
Marie
How do you accidently brake into a house? How do you become a responsible parent to one of your baby mom’s? You sound ridiculous. When a child say’s someonetouched them you report that you take them to the hospital. Yes she could of been lying but who are you to say she was. You get to the bottom of the problem. He should of been questioned by police. Your not responsible if your not taking care of all your responsiblities.
Funny guy
He was being sarcastic dummy!!
Cleounsee fisher
I did break into any house… My son has sickle cell…my ex-wife wanted to talk about his up coming medical issues… I went over to talk..I brought my current girlfriend with me..a week before the judge granted me an extended visitation with my son..this is when this GS hit the fan…I was fighting her in court for 2years ..I was seeing my son every other weekend.. At times the the14yr old came over as well..I just want to b apart of my son’s life…since she got remarried and had another baby they her and her husband wanted me out of my son’s life.. The only way I could fight her taking her to court…for that I get accussed..I was found not guilty on all counts…how much do u love your child… Will u fight for them..r u willing to go to jail for them… I love my son.. I lost all that I worked hard to achieved. So he would know that I did stand up to the bully…
Obummerisanidiot
Just another guy that shouldn’t be allowed to breath anymore
Tia las
So how do everyone feel now that the guy was found not guilty on all four counts.. Or how does people feel after the medical exam came back as normal meaning she has never been touched.. People are quick to judge. HOW do people feel knowing the kids mom made up such a horrible story based off money…Check better yet check the facts go get the court hearing of the trail read it for yourself.. I mean who will stand and apologize to the young Navy man… wow the human race I tell you
Cleounsee fisher
I want to thank you…
rashel
Cleounsee fisher
“No weapon ”
March of 2015 I was arrested for a crime that I did not commit . For 8 months I had to sit. 50 Grand cash was my Bond. My word meant nothing. Without evidence they still took her word. Despite the fact that, I’m the one who took her to court to get visitation for our son. I was the plantiff. She violated the court order, not me. I’m the one who called the police. This Injustice was staring me straight in the face. This was an unfair race. I could not keep up with this pace. Her and I are the same race. Baptist is our denomination. Despite the words her and her fourteen-year-old daughter has spoken. I am an innocent man who is frustrated, hurt, and scared. All want to be is a father that is involved in his son’s life. All I have is a plastic spoon and she brought a 50 caliber machine gun to this fight. All my Hope and Faith was gone. Nevertheless, “God” was carrying me all along. I was facing a hundred years. I was being judged by a jury of my peers(11 White’s &1 Black ). I was found “NOT GUILTY”. I am finally free. Without any misdemeanors, no sex registry, and not a single felony. I gave my issues to the “Lord”. He granted me peace and serenity. I forgive You, Your husband, Your mother, and Your daughter………No weapons formed against me shall prosper.(Isaiah 54:17)
