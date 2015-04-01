Charged: Man accused of sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl attacked by women wielding two-by-fours

KENOSHA COUNTY (WITI) — A Zion, Illinois man, accused of sexually assaulting a girl when she was 10 years old has been criminally charged after he was found in Waukegan injured, surrounded by five to seven women — some of them armed with two-by-fours.

34-year-old Cleounsse Fisher faces the following charges:

child enticement (lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders)

first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 12 (lifetime supervision of serious sex offenders) — three counts

On March 12th, Waukegan police got a call from a man who reported he was being chased by a van, and he had already been pepper sprayed.

Police responded to the scene and observed Cleounsse Fisher on the ground — surrounded by a man and five to seven women. Fisher’s eyes were red and puffy and he had several scrapes and cuts on his face. The women surrounding him were yelling that he had raped a girl and that he needed to go to jail.

Fisher was transported to the hospital from the scene by ambulance.

A criminal complaint filed in the case says the girl’s mother informed her children that Fisher would be coming over, and the girl said she didn’t want him to come over. The girl then said when she was 10 years old, Fisher had sexually assaulted her when she visited his home in Kenosha.

The girl says it happened again at their home in Gurnee, Illinois. The girl had been watching a movie and she fell asleep. When she woke up, she was in her mother’s bed with her clothes off, according to the complaint.

Fisher will be in court on April 10th for his preliminary hearing.