Accused in fatal crash, 18-year-old Gerald Harper bound over for trial
MILWAUKEE (WITI) — He’s accused of stealing a car and crashing it — killing two of the three teenage passengers inside. On Friday, April 3rd, 18-year-old Gerald Harper was in court for his preliminary hearing.
After some testimony by a Milwaukee Police officer, the court found probable cause — and bound Harper over for trial.
Harper is charged with two counts of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and two counts of operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
The wreck in this case happened near Hi Mount Boulevard and Lloyd Street around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25th. Milwaukee police say a stolen auto driven at a very high rate of speed was southbound on Hi Mount and ran a stop sign at Lloyd St. The stolen vehicle was struck by an eastbound vehicle. There were four teens in the stolen car — two of them died at the scene. They include 17-year-old Jamar Canady and 16-year-old Marquise Tate.
If convicted, Harper faces up to ten years in prison and $25,000 in fines for each individual count. He’s expected back in court on April 30th.
5 comments
PH
I bet he so remorseful, just look at him.
Juststatefacts
@ Mr. Bob u probably look like a child molester. I know exactly why you would say that. I’m not condoning this young man’s actions, hopefully the judge will put him away for a long time.
toenail
Who’s gonna prune his toenails in risen for him?
Cameron
He is a person. A human being. Those were his friends who died as a result of his actions. He has to live with that the rest of his life. No, he doesn’t look comfortable in the orange jumpsuit and comments like that are a huge part of the problem. He is only 18. I know at 18 I made some pretty stupid decisions that could have ended just as tragically. Most people have. To suggest he should be excited makes you the monster. Not him.
Cameron
Mo- Did you know Gerald to make the ignorant comment he would never be productive in society? Yes, the best way to teach people killing is wrong is to kill them. Don’t you see how absurd that is? Are you people the same people you were at 18? If so, I feel sorry for you. Though, your ignorant comments lead me to believe you still have the mentality of a child.
Comments are closed.