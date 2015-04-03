× Accused in fatal crash, 18-year-old Gerald Harper bound over for trial

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — He’s accused of stealing a car and crashing it — killing two of the three teenage passengers inside. On Friday, April 3rd, 18-year-old Gerald Harper was in court for his preliminary hearing.

After some testimony by a Milwaukee Police officer, the court found probable cause — and bound Harper over for trial.

Harper is charged with two counts of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and two counts of operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

The wreck in this case happened near Hi Mount Boulevard and Lloyd Street around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25th. Milwaukee police say a stolen auto driven at a very high rate of speed was southbound on Hi Mount and ran a stop sign at Lloyd St. The stolen vehicle was struck by an eastbound vehicle. There were four teens in the stolen car — two of them died at the scene. They include 17-year-old Jamar Canady and 16-year-old Marquise Tate.

If convicted, Harper faces up to ten years in prison and $25,000 in fines for each individual count. He’s expected back in court on April 30th.