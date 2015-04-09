Preseason schedule released: Packers open against defending Super Bowl champion Patriots

GREEN BAY (WITI) — The Green Bay Packers have released their preseason schedule. The preseason schedule is highlighted by games against two playoff teams from last season, including opening at the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. The preliminary schedule was communicated by the National Football League on Thursday, April 9th.

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV

Aug. 13-17 at New England Patriots TBA Packers TV Network

Aug. 20-24 at Pittsburgh Steelers TBA Packers TV Network

Aug. 27-30 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES TBA Packers TV Network

Sept. 3-4 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS TBA Packers TV Network

For the fourth time in the last five years, the Packers will kick off their preseason slate away from Lambeau Field, traveling to Gillette Stadium to face the Patriots. It will be the first preseason meeting between the clubs since they met in Green Bay in 2005 and the first time the Packers visited New England for a preseason game since 1993. In Week 2, Green Bay will travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers, the first preseason meeting between the two teams since they met at Heinz Field in 2007.

The Packers will conclude the preseason with two home games for the second consecutive year. Green Bay will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, the first preseason meeting between the two since 2002 and the first at Lambeau Field since 1983. The Packers finish the preseason with a home contest against the New Orleans Saints, marking the ninth preseason meeting between the two but the first as the preseason finale.

For the fourth straight year, the Packers will not play any of their preseason opponents during the regular season.

The exact dates and times for the Packers’ preseason games are to be determined.

The league is expected to release the regular-season schedule later this month.