Watch: Incredible video captures train being blown off elevated bridge during storm

NEW ORLEANS -- Several train cars were blown off the Huey P. Long Bridge on Monday as strong storms hit the New Orleans area.

WGNO captured video of the incident. At least 11 cars were tossed from the bridge.

Chris Roberts, Council Chairman at Jefferson Parish Council, posted several photos of the train cars on Facebook.

No injuries were reported.

The New Orleans Public Belt issued a statement on Monday:

“Due to the severe weather this morning four Union Pacific Railroad railcars derailed and dropped off the eastbank approach to the Huey P. Long Bridge. The railcars were empty and did not contain any hazardous materials. No leaks and no injuries are reported at this time. Jefferson Parish Police, Fire and other responders are on scene to secure the area.”