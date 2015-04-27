‘Very brave’ teacher credited with stopping shooter at high school in Wash.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACEY, Wash. (WITI) -- A popular teacher at a high school in Washington is being credited with stopping an active shooter on campus on Monday, April 27th.

Mr. Brady Olson at North Thurston High School apparently stepped in and apprehended the suspect before any students were injured. Lacey Police confirmed to KCPQ the shooter is in custody and no one was injured.

School district spokesperson Courtney Schrieve confirmed Olson was responsible for helping apprehend the suspect.

“He is a very brave man who probably saved a lot of people today,” Schrieve told KCPQ.

Rodolfo Ruedas, a student at North Thurston High, told KCPQ he was preparing for a normal Monday morning when he heard people shouting about someone having a gun.

“Everybody was scared,” Rudeas said.

Rudeas said as he ran by the school’s commons area and saw Olson and a school resource officer holding down someone on the floor. Rudeas said he believes that person was the suspect.

According to the North Thurston High School website , Olson has taught at NTHS for roughly a decade.

“He’s a hero for sure,” said Stefanie Golden, a parent. “I think he did what he needed to do. He potentially saved lives. For that... he’s amazing.”

Thank you so much Mr.Olson for saving so many lives and having the courage to do that pic.twitter.com/WbTPjnZvPi — Malia (@saamage) April 27, 2015

#NTHS2015 #nths MR OLSON DESERVES A MEDAL. HE IS NOT ONLY LIKE A DAD TO EVERYONE BUT HE IS THE BEST TEACHER I KNOW. MR OLSON THANK YOU — Deven Weeks (@deven_weeks) April 27, 2015

I owe mr. Olson my life . I think we all do. I wouldn't have had the courage to do that. — Joseph Delacruz ♊️ (@LL_COOL_JOEE) April 27, 2015

Mr.Olson is my hero. Forever thankful for him 💜 — Kiana Lená (@key_on_uh13) April 27, 2015

