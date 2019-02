This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

(WITI) — Five-year-old Saige has had enough. In a video recorded by her mother, the adorable girl says, “I need to move on.” The rant started after her brother threw dirt in her face. Just watch. Filed in: News Topics: Move Out, web fix Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email