WBA Awards for Excellence: FOX6 News earns eight first place awards

MADISON (WITI) — On Saturday, May 2nd, the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association announced its winners in the 2014 Awards for Excellence contest. FOX6 News won eight first place awards — including awards for Best Spot News Coverage and Best Evening Newscast.

SPOT NEWS: Police Officer Not Charged in Shooting

Police Officer Not Charged in Shooting BEST EVENING NEWSCAST: FOX6 News at 5:00 p.m. — December 22 nd — WITI Staff

FOX6 News at 5:00 p.m. — December 22 WITI Staff ELECTION COVERAGE: You Decide — WITI Staff

You Decide — WITI Staff ​ BEST WEATHERCAST: Vince Condella

Vince Condella BEST SPORTS REPORTING: “Play Ball” — Tim Van Vooren, Mickie Leach

“Play Ball” — Tim Van Vooren, Mickie Leach BEST USE OF SPORTS VIDEO: “Standing Box Jumper” — Mickie Leach, Brandon Cruz

“Standing Box Jumper” — Mickie Leach, Brandon Cruz BEST NEWS WRITING: “Santa Bob” — Ted Perry

“Santa Bob” — Ted Perry BEST EDITORIAL/COMMENTARY: “The Teditorial” — Ferguson

