Man nearly loses arms after muscles turn to rock due to toxic injections

CALDAS NOVAS, Brazil — A bodybuilder from Brazil says he’s called a “monster” and a “beast,” and says he even terrifies children after becoming addicted to injecting his muscles with oil and alcohol.

“I remember the doctor told me that they would need to amputate both arms. They said everything in there, all my muscles, were rock.” Daily Mail reports that Romario Dos Santos Alves, 25, also faced several health issues in his quest to resemble the Incredible Hulk.

Alves said he first injected his muscles with synthol, which is a mix of oil and alcohol, about three years ago to make his muscles larger. His biceps eventually grew to 25 inches.

Using the filler began causing him constant pain and several health problems due to the toxins in the oil. It also interfered with his mental health and relationship with his wife. At one point, a doctor told him he would have to amputate his arms.

“I remember the doctor told me that they would need to amputate both arms,” he told Daily Mail. “They said everything in there, all my muscles, were rock.”

Luckily, doctors were able to remove some of the “rocks” that had formed in his arms instead.

Alves says he regrets using the synthol but still has cravings. He says he hasn’t used it in nearly two years.