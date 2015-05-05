× GOP lawmaker pushing bill that would repeal prevailing wage law wants to revise it

MADISON (AP) — A GOP lawmaker pushing a bill that would repeal Wisconsin’s prevailing wage law wants to revise the proposal.

Republicans are divided over the proposal. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he doesn’t have the votes to pass the measure and wants to reform the law through the state budget.

Regardless, Rep. Stephen Nass of Whitewater, one of the bill’s sponsors and chairman of the Senate labor committee, held a public hearing on the bill Tuesday, May 5th and has planned a committee vote Thursday.

Nass has introduced revisions to the bill that would erase prevailing wage for local government projects. It would retain the wage for state projects but raise the trigger threshold from $48,000 to $1 million for singe-trade projects and from $100,000 to $5 million for multiple-trade projects.