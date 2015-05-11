Get pumped up for the return of football! Packers announce events leading up to Training Camp

GREEN BAY (WITI) — The Green Bay Packers and Bellin Health have again partnered to bring fans a series of Back to Football events to kick off the Packers’ 2015 Training Camp.

The sixth annual ‘5K Run/Walk at Lambeau Field,’ is set for Saturday, August 1st, at 6:30 p.m.

The computer-timed run is highlighted by a neighborhood route that ultimately takes participants into Lambeau Field and around the famed gridiron. The event has a special finish line – the Packers’ ‘G’ painted on turf located in the parking lot.

All participants will receive a Packers 5K Run T-shirt, a logoed bag, and a bib number and timing chip. In addition, photos will be taken on the course and will be available at no cost on the Packers 5K Run website.

Packers-themed awards will be presented to the top three finishers in each age group. An awards ceremony will take place following the conclusion of the race.

Registration, which is $30 for adults and $20 for children (12 and younger), will be available online beginning Monday, May 11th, at www.packers.com/5k. Mail-in registration is also an option, with forms available online and in person at Lambeau Field. Runners can also register at the Bellin Run Expo on Friday, June 12th, at Astor Park in Green Bay. Early registration is encouraged. After July 19th, registration fees will increase to $35 and $25, respectively.

The Packers are partnering with local charities to raise money with the event. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross, Volunteer Center of Green Bay and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Back to Football also includes the Packers 1K Kids Run. Kids 10 years old and younger will have the opportunity to run a Lambeau Lap on Friday, July 31st, at 6:00 p.m. Registration for the Kids Run is $10 and all participants will receive a Packers 1K Run t-shirt, a logoed bag and a participant medal.

Movie Night at Lambeau Field will return this year on Friday, July 31st, following the 1K Kids Run. The event is free and open to the public, and concessions will be available throughout the movie.