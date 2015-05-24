× 4th Annual Walk Run Wag for MADACC

WAUWATOSA (WITI) — The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission helps thousands homeless animals every year, and you can help them by walking, running and wagging.

The 4th Annual Walk Run Wag for MADACC is Saturday, May 30, 2015 at Hart Park, Wauwatosa.

It’s a 5K run (for people only), followed by a 5K run (for people and their dogs), followed by a 1-2 mile walk (for people and dogs).

You can register and get more information at www.madaccwalkrun.org