Salmonella found in 35 patients; Supermercado Los Corrales can now reopen food preparation area

KENOSHA — Kenosha County Division of Health officials say as of Wednesday, June 3rd, Salmonella with a matching DNA fingerprint has been found in 35 patients. Supermercado Los Corrales — the source of the Salmonella outbreak, has been cleared to reopen its food preparation area.

Division of Health officials say 70 sick people have been identified during an investigation into Supermercado Los Corrales. Salmonella has been confirmed in a total of 35 patients.

Based on interviews that have been conducted and laboratory testing, the source of the Salmonella outbreak has been determined to be pork carnitas sold at Supermercado Los Corrales during Mother’s Day weekend (May 8th through 10th).

Laboratory testing conducted at the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection isolated Salmonella from leftover carnitas sold at Supermercado Los Corrales on Sunday, May 10th. Further testing performed at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene confirmed the Salmonella had the same DNA fingerprint as the patient isolates.

As of Wednesday, June 3rd, health officials have given Supermercado Los Corrales officials the green light to reopen the facility’s food preparation area, which had been closed during this investigation.

Health officials have provided the following tips for preventing Salmonella:

Wash hands with soap before and after preparing food, and before eating.

Wash kitchen work surfaces and utensils with soap and water immediately after they have been in contact with raw meat or poultry to prevent cross-contamination with other foods.

Always treat raw eggs, poultry, beef and pork as if they are contaminated and handle them accordingly.

Salmonellosis is an illness with variable severity. People infected with Salmonella bacteria may experience the following symptoms:

The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most persons recover without treatment.

Dr. Syed Quadri and his colleagues at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha have been treating potential cases of Salmonella. Dr. Quadri says patients can become dehydrated.

“I think the most important thing is hand washing. A lot of times if you go to the bathroom and didn’t wash your hands, that’s the most common spread of the organism,” Dr. Quadri said.

Anyone who is experiencing the symptoms listed above for more than four days should contact their health care provider.

Salmonella is identified through laboratory testing of the stool of an infected person.

For more information, you’re urged to call the Kenosha County Division of Health at 262-605-6700, 800-472-8008, or visit kenoshacounty.org.