Florida woman finds iguana in clogged toilet

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida woman’s clogged toilet led to a surprising discovery Sunday.

After using the bathroom, Lily Lindquist noticed her toilet wasn’t flushing and the water was backed up, according to WPLG.

“I tried to flush it again and nothing would happen,” she told WPLG.

When her mom, Marian Lindquist, tried to plunge the toilet nothing happened so they decided to call the plumber.

“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Alisa Scott, a plumber at Roto-Rooter for 12 years, told WPLG. “This is the first time I pulled something like that out of a toilet.”

After using a few different tools Scott finally found the source of the clog.

“To my surprise, I pulled out that large iguana,” Scott told WPLG. “At first I thought it was a toy, and then it started moving around.”

Lindquist said she didn’t want to see the creature that was pulled out of the toilet she just tried to use.

Scott told WPLG the iguana probably came down from a roof vent, got stuck and started looking for a way out.

“I don’t want to be there when an iguana flies out of the toilet or an iguana bites me when I’m trying to go to the bathroom,” Lindquist told WPLG.

Since the scare Lindquist has gotten the roof top vents cleaned out.

Unfortunately, the plumber told WPLG the iguana did not survive.