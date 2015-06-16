× Milwaukee police seek two suspects in armed robbery of Walgreens Pharmacy

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking the public to help identify two armed robbery suspects who are accused of robbing the Walgreens at 8488 W. Brown Deer Road on June 12th.

According to police, the suspects walked into the store armed with handguns around 10:25 a.m. Police say one of the suspects entered the pharmacy area and stole drugs before both suspects fled on foot.

The first suspect is described as a black male, about 5’10” tall, 150 pounds, and wearing a grey Adidas hooded sweatshirt.

The second suspect is described as a black male, about 6’ tall, 150 pounds, and also wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.