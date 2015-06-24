× Summerfest to kick off Opening Day by giving away 25,000 Weekday Admission tickets

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. is thanking Summerfest fans in attendance on Opening Day, Wednesday, June 24 at 5:00 p.m. with a grounds-wide, $300,000 ticket giveaway that will kick-off the 2015 edition of “The World’s Largest Music Festival.”

At 5:00 p.m. on Opening Day, Summerfest Grounds Crew and Security Staff, stationed throughout Henry Maier Festival Park, will thank patrons by actively taking part in distributing 25,000 FREE Weekday Admission tickets ($12 value/ticket or $300,000 in total ticket value). Patrons on the Summerfest Grounds who approach them and show their Summerfest spirit and smile will receive one (1) Weekday Admission ticket while supplies last.

To signify the start of the ticket giveaway at 5:00 pm, horns will sound, fireworks will fly and a recorded message will play over the PA system, officially kicking-off Summerfest 2015 and starting the “Opening Day Ticket Giveaway.” At this time, designated Summerfest employees who have Weekday Admission tickets will each hold up their tickets to distribute, at which point patrons may seek them out.

In addition, fest-fans are invited to attend Opening Ceremonies at 5:00 pm at the Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard with Coors Light and Tap Milwaukee. The festivities will include a welcome from Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. President and CEO, Don Smiley and local community members to officially open Summerfest 2015 and a performance by Streetlife accompanied by an amazing a gospel choir led by Antoine Reynolds.

Henry Maier Festival Park will be rockin’ all day long with great music, daytime fun, the Big Bang Fireworks show presented by Menards and WISN-TV and much more!

The popular admission promotion, Johnson Controls Stomp Out Hunger Day with FOX 6 will allow all patrons arriving between Noon – 3:00 pm who donate three (3) non-perishable food items to receive one (1) FREE Weekday Admission ticket, valid for the day of the promotion only! Donations will be accepted at the Mid Gate Promotions Booth as well as the North and South Gates. All donations to benefit Hunger Task Force.

Summerfest Parade happening June 24 – 26, June 30 and July 1 at 3:00 pm.

Summerfest’s “Wheel in the Sky” will be turnin’ all day, from Noon – 11:30 pm, offering patrons spectacular views from this giant Ferris wheel.

Opening Day headliners include Marcus Amphitheater Headliner, Florida Georgia Line with special guests Thomas Rhett and Frankie Ballard and grounds stage headliners Bastille, Sheryl Crow, Kaskade, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Dirty Heads, Magic!, Mavis Staples and more!

Everyone looks forward to the Summerfest Big Bang Fireworks presented by Menards and WISN-TV. This year we hope to have people feel the show like never before, including a Finale that show producers describe as “the most intense we have done, and one which will feature an ending that will leave people in awe and disbelief.” The display will light up the sky on Opening Night of Summerfest, Wednesday, June 24 at 9:30 pm. Watch WISN 12 to see the show set to music, hosted by Toya Washington and Patrick Paolantonio, at 10:30 pm. Produced by Bartolotta Fireworks.

Summerfest 2015 will take place June 24 – 28 and June 30 – July 5 from Noon until Midnight and will be closed Monday, June 29.