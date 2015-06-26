Bank robbery suspect wearing distinct hat sought by Mount Pleasant police

MOUNT PLEASANT — Police in the Village of Mount Pleasant are seeking a suspect who robbed the Tri City National Bank located inside the Pick ‘n Save grocery store on Green Bay Rd. The crime happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, June 26th.

Officers arrived at the bank only a few minutes after receiving the call. After thoroughly searching the area, it was determined the suspect had fled from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash after handing a note to the teller. No weapons were displayed, no one was injured, and the suspect remains unidentified.

The suspect is described as a male, white, in his 60s, 5’ 5” tall with a very thin build. The suspect was wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeve possibly green or gray button-down dress shirt, glasses, black shoes, and a tan, large-brimmed fishing hat.

If anyone can recognize the suspect, you’re urged to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-664-7940 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) and typing in TIP417 with your text message.