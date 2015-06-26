Bank robbery suspect wearing distinct hat sought by Mount Pleasant police

Winter storm warning for Dodge, Washington, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan until 6 p.m.
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Bank robbery suspect in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Police in the Village of Mount Pleasant are seeking a suspect who robbed the Tri City National Bank located inside the Pick ‘n Save grocery store on Green Bay Rd. The crime happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, June 26th.

Officers arrived at the bank only a few minutes after receiving the call. After thoroughly searching the area, it was determined the suspect had fled from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash after handing a note to the teller. No weapons were displayed, no one was injured, and the suspect remains unidentified.

The suspect is described as a male, white, in his 60s, 5’ 5” tall with a very thin build. The suspect was wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeve possibly green or gray button-down dress shirt, glasses, black shoes, and a tan, large-brimmed fishing hat.

If anyone can recognize the suspect, you’re urged to contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-664-7940 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) and typing in TIP417 with your text message.

