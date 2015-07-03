“That’s the shark’s house:” Woman makes video about NC shark attacks, goes viral on Facebook

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN — A video featuring a Tennessee woman’s ‘summer safety tips’ has gone viral after the recent shark attacks off the North Carolina coast.

Veronica-Pooh Nash Poleate posted the video in late June and it has reached over 6.7 million views, over 42,000 likes and about 220,000 shares.

The video shares Poleate’s thoughts on the shark attacks and offers advice for folks to avoid being bitten.

“I’m not going to the ocean, because that’s the shark’s house,” she said in the video. “The shark has the right to eat you up if you in his house. When chickens come in my house, guess what? They get ate.”