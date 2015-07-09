13-year-old boy arrested in connection with shooting death of Giovonnie Cameron
MILWAUKEE — A 13-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting death of 13-year-old Giovonnie Cameron.
Cameron was fatally shot around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8th — just hours after a vigil was held for 14-year-old Tariq Akbar, who died at the hospital after he was shot near N. Lake Drive and Kenilworth Avenue following the U.S. Bank Fireworks Show last Friday night.
Authorities say Cameron was shot in his home near Lincoln Park.
The 13-year-old male suspect in the incident was taken into custody in the 5600 block of N. 67th Street on July 9.
MPD will present the case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for charges in the coming days.
43.110845 -87.939133
USMC
13 years old, sad.
ana
Amen to that!
bill
Do your life matter????
Homer
Do you mean “does” my life matter? Yes, that’s why I educated myself and got out of the hood. You may want to try the same approach…aks yourself that.
Duece
“Aks” ?? Really?
Fred
There’s nothing more to add……….
Sarah
Why don’t that start holding the parents responsible for these children?? How about they charge the parents for these murders. Let’s see how fast things will change then. These are innocent CHILDREN who have become a product of their environment. So incredibly sad.
Derrick
Because it doesn’t solve the problem, people like you are oblivious to the fact that arresting everyone/anyone actually doesn’t fix anything. So, you have a misbehaving kid .. what should we do … Oh! I know! .. let’s take their parents away, that will really square the kid away … pretty stupid, don’t you think?
Fred
You seem to have all the answers – so what’s you solution?
Homer
Yeah, let them shoot each other instead! Now THAT is stupid!!!! Derrick is obviously one of those who wants to blame everyone but the people responsible for these types of tragedies, the people who commit them.
sarah
I’m not oblivious to anything. WHO IS BEING HELD ACCOUNTABLE?? 12 & 13 year old CHILDREN are not naturally born to shoot each other over disagreements, this is a learned behavior. Simply products of their environment. Maybe if the parents/guardians, aunts, uncles, and cousins of these children had to face some sort of consequence, the mentality would change, and they would, I don’t know, ACTUALLY PARENT!! Do you actually think that the parents/guardian are a strong, influential, positive presence anyway?? Give me a break. Half of these kids would probably be better off if they were removed from their surroundings anyways…..
Keyshia Holden
Excuse Me But how was it her fault the boy was just sitting outside on the porch
Derrick
Someone needs to tell you to be a part of the solution, not a part of the problem.
A YOOPER
i do have a solution on what the young adults of this city could do. back in the 1930’s the government set up Conservation Corps. People built things up north that are still in existence. People could learn some skills on basic things to use for future employment. The city of Milwaukee use some clean up in areas.
Jim
I like the idea of a Conservation Corps like program. An intense 3 month plus program can and does change a kids life, problem is that they return to the same crappy environment they came from and revert back to their old ways as a matter of survival.
What is needed is a two pronged attack, take the kid away and work on his issues while intensely working on the home/neighborhood issues
MH
GOOD parents would know where and what their 13 year old is doing!
Duece
These two boys are related; they are first cousins and had a very close relationship. As sad as it is, this was an accident that happened while they were playing with the gun.. Both parents are grieving.
