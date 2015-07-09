× 13-year-old boy arrested in connection with shooting death of Giovonnie Cameron

MILWAUKEE — A 13-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting death of 13-year-old Giovonnie Cameron.

Cameron was fatally shot around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8th — just hours after a vigil was held for 14-year-old Tariq Akbar, who died at the hospital after he was shot near N. Lake Drive and Kenilworth Avenue following the U.S. Bank Fireworks Show last Friday night.

Authorities say Cameron was shot in his home near Lincoln Park.

The 13-year-old male suspect in the incident was taken into custody in the 5600 block of N. 67th Street on July 9.

MPD will present the case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for charges in the coming days.