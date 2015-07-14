Winter storm warning for Dodge, Washington, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan until 6 p.m.
Winter weather advisory for parts of SE Wisconsin in effect until 9 a.m. & 6 p.m.
Monitor closings, cancellations and delays in southeast Wisconsin

Police: Man in custody, accused of running woman over multiple times near 40th & Vera

Posted 4:30 pm, July 14, 2015, by , Updated at 09:11PM, July 14, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a man in his 60s is in custody — accused of running a woman over multiple times near N. 40th Street and Vera Street in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 14th.

It happened around 3:15 p.m.

Police say the woman was taken to Froedtert Hospital. We’re told she suffered some broken bones, but is in stable condition. It is expected she will survive.

Police are describing this incident as domestic-violence related.

Woman hit by car near 40th & Vera

Woman hit by car near 40th & Vera

Google Map for coordinates 43.145296 by -88.036936.

2 comments

Comments are closed.