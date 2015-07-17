82-year-old woman sexually assaulted on Milwaukee’s north side, suspect still on the loose
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a disturbing sexual assault case, the victim is an 82-year-old woman.
Authorities say the assault happened on Thursday, July 16th near Teutonia and Green Tree Road.
Police say the woman was approached on the sidewalk by a man who forced her into a courtyard and sexually assaulted her.
The suspect then fled from the scene on foot. Investigators are still looking for him.
If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to call Milwaukee Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.
Monitor FOX6 News for updates on this developing story.
4 comments
Karon
Description please.
Kevin Odell Hickman Sr.
It was me… I’m a Zebra.
Jacqulin Smith
It is so bad everytime you see news or drive go to work or store and even sitiyyour caor kids cacan noeeven enplaplaying or at the ppark somidiidiot is always shooting that is terrible please STOP all the killing I hope that they give longer jail time for this
USMC
sick creeper
