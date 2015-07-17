× 82-year-old woman sexually assaulted on Milwaukee’s north side, suspect still on the loose

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a disturbing sexual assault case, the victim is an 82-year-old woman.

Authorities say the assault happened on Thursday, July 16th near Teutonia and Green Tree Road.

Police say the woman was approached on the sidewalk by a man who forced her into a courtyard and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect then fled from the scene on foot. Investigators are still looking for him.

If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to call Milwaukee Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.

