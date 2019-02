This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video MILWAUKEE -- From the humidity to chlorine, summer can do a number on your hair. Latrece Nelson, owner of Prenasis Hair Gallery, joined the Studio A team with some easy fixes to tame your mane. 43.177726 -88.012275 Filed in: News Topics: Prenasis Hair Gallery Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email