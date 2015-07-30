× Man turns himself in to police, accused of striking two people with baseball bat

MILWAUKEE — A 21-year-old man turned himself in to police early on Thursday, July 30th — suspected in the baseball bat beating of two other men late Wednesday.

Police say the substantial battery case happened around 11 p.m. at a home near 21st and Keefe on Milwaukee’s north side. The 21-year-old man is accused of striking the 60-year-old relative with the bat. Police say he also struck a 18-year-old relative before fleeing from the scene.

The 60-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The 18-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect turned himself in to police a few hours later.

