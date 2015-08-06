× Catnado 2! MADACC reducing adoption fees for adult cats and kittens

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC), Wisconsin’s largest open-admission animal shelter, is excited to announce their Catnado 2: The Second One Event!

The original Catnado was such a great success that MADACC had to have a sequel!

You can help MADACC fight the “purricane” of cats and kittens in the shelter by adopting a cat or kitten starting August 7th through August 31st, 2015. Kitten adoption fees are reduced to only $35 and adult cats (6 months and older) have their fees completely waived!

MADACC, which faces constant capacity challenges during the warmer months, is asking the community to consider adopting one of their many wonderful adult cats and kittens that were not reclaimed by their families and are now ready to join new families. The end of summer through the fall is a very high intake time for cats at MADACC, which is often near or at capacity.

“Staff at MADACC are quite big fans of the Sharknado movies, so combining two of our favorite things, cat adoptions and Shaknado, is win-win!” said Kathy Shillinglaw, Outreach Coordinator for MADACC. “Due to high intake of cats and kittens at MADACC it is very important that people spay or neuter their pets. Information regarding low-cost surgeries can be found on our website at madacc.org.”

Reduced and waived adoption fees include spay/neuter surgery, microchip, and up-to-date vaccines. A $12 license fee will apply for all Milwaukee County residents. Adopters can fill out an application online at www.madacc.org/adopt or come into MADACC to fill one out in person.

You do not need to have an appointment to stop in and you can come in anytime MADACC is open to the public to see the adoptable cats and kittens available in our lobby.

MADACC is able to hold this event due to a generous grant from the Best Friends Society. This is one of several life-saving programs MADACC is engaged in this year including Pit Bull Proud, where adoptable pit bull type dogs have a reduced adoption fee of $45 dollars, raising awareness that 45% of the dogs that come into MADACC are considered a pit bull type of dog.