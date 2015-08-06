Man whose body recovered from Milwaukee River identified as 47-year-old Guadalupe Coronado

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have identified the man whose body was recovered from the Milwaukee River on Wednesday night, August 5th.

The man has been identified as 47-year-old Guadalupe Coronado.

The investigation has revealed Coronado jumped from a boat early Sunday, August 2nd.

Police say there are no indications of foul play and the drowning was accidental.

The body was recovered around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, August 5th, near the 200 block of North Water Street — not far from Water and Buffalo.

Divers had been searching an area near Water and Buffalo for a 47-year-old Milwaukee man who jumped from a tour boat early Sunday, August 2nd.

The search for the 47-year-old Milwaukee man began early Sunday morning, August 2nd — shortly after midnight. That’s when he reportedly jumped into the water from the Miss Wisconsin Tour Boat. By Sunday night, the effort was being called a recovery mission.

Scott Eisenhardt saw the whole thing unfold from his balcony.

“All of a sudden a boat slows down and there was a lot of yelling and we were just trying to figure out what happened there. I’m just concerned for whoever it was. There was quite a bit of commotion going on. There were people moving around the boat. There were people throwing things into the water,” Eisenhardt said.

Witnesses say the man appeared intoxicated — and he jumped into the river on his own, and began swimming in the water.

The man reportedly refused to grab a life ring that was thrown out for him, and he eventually went under and didn’t resurface.

From 7:40 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Sunday, search boats circled a 200-yard radius in the area around N. Water and E. Buffalo.

Around 10:00 a.m., crews were focusing their search around a cement wall on the west side of the river — directly across from the Water Buffalo restaurant. That’s where divers were going into the water.

Sonar equipment was also being used as part of this search.

Scott Barth was one of several people who stopped to watch the search on Sunday.

“Everybody said he basically ran and jumped off the boat. There`s not a lot you can do about that,” Barth said.

The search continued early this week.

The Miss Wisconsin Tour Boat was carrying 134 passengers at the time of the incident.

Edelweiss Boat Cruises released the following statement to FOX6 News:

“We have never had anyone jump overboard on our cruise ships, however; our captain and crew members are trained to handle these situations, and (Saturday) night, they did everything they could to save the man. We are cooperating with authorities to add value to this situation anyway we can.”

