Latest: Victim in July 29th baseball bat assault near 21st & Keefe has died

MILWAUKEE — One of two people who were injured in a beating involving a baseball bat near 21st and Keefe on July 29th died from his injuries on August 8th. The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Ollie Moore.
An autopsy was set to be performed on Monday, August 10th.
21-year-old Terrance Edwards of Milwaukee was charged on Friday, July 31st with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Amended charges are expected to be filed in the coming days.
According to the criminal complaint, Edwards had been in his room on Wednesday, July 29th “where he grabbed a blue wood bat and went to the victim’s…room.” Edwards told police he hit the first victim, a 60-year-old man, “with the baseball bat three times to the head.” Edwards apparently then “returned back to his room and put the bat on the floor inside of the room next to his door.”
The complaint indicates Edwards then went downstairs and told the second victim in this case, an 18-year-old man, that the first victim wanted to speak with him. Edwards told police he followed that person and “once he grabbed the baseball bat he struck” the 18-year-old once in the back of the head.
The complaint says “Edwards admitted that he called 911 and indicated that he hit someone in the head with a bat.” But then Edwards reportedly fled the scene.
The next day, the complaint indicates Edwards walked into the District 5 police station. When an officer asked how she could help him, Edwards “responded in a soft voice, ‘I murdered someone last night.’” Edwards was then taken into custody.
Ollie Moore suffered “multiple skull fractures, extensive facial swelling, and bleeding on the brain.” The complaint says detectives “did not observe any defensive wounds” which would be consistent with the victim being asleep when attacked.
The 18-year-old man “suffered a laceration to the back of the head and a fractured clavicle to his right shoulder.”
Terrance Edwards will next be in court on August 21st, when a doctor’s report is set to be returned.
During his initial appearance on August 1st, it was determined there is reason to believe Edwards is not competent to proceed. He was remanded into custody pending the return of that doctor’s report.
12 comments
Sammich Olioso
Headline says man has died…….article says man is in critical condition–the 60 year old victim……Journalistic stupidity at its finest.
Kristina
I noticed that too. I have noticed it in other stories as well. I think they just add an update to the top of the article. It makes it a bit confusing sometimes!
G Man
Barrett needs to do something about all the baseball bats out there
Wilson
Exactly G Man.And what about crimes committed with knives? All wood bats and knives need to be taken off the streets of Kilwaukee.
Nathan
I went to high school with this kid. He was a little strange back then but I would have never guessed he could do this, quite sad.
kimberly.p.moore
I hate him to my heart I hope he rot in hell
kimberly.p.moore
d me and my family sit up crying .because we don’t have our uncle Ollie Moore here . with us .we have to make some funeral arrangements .for him ..sad and ♥ broking . R.I.P uncle Ollie 💔💔⌚will tell
2nd Lt USAF
Wow…. i went to high school with Terrence Edwards our senior year 2010-2011 we had a trigonometry class with one another, the moment when all you can bring yourself to say is he didn’t seem like that type of person… wow people aren’t who you think they are that’s just heartbreaking that a life was lost and another young man is the hospital just sad and not worth it.
B. Adrienne
I went to high school with him as well. He is sick and needs help. We don’t know what he was going through. Let’s pray for him instead of wondering what’s wrong with him.
kimberly.p.moore
Am mad because my son unto play with him .when they was Lil kids .and com to Houston Texas and stay at my mother’s house. When they came …he have me feeling some type of way with him …I have no love for him .god be with him .
kimberly Pete
Just sitting here thanking about me and my brother’s .my uncle was the only living family member that was close to our mother …and for someone to take him from us . I have no feeling for him r his family . a old saying . whatever you do to someone family . it will come back to yours .
kimberly Pete
So I guess he is going to play crazy . really . that don’t sit well with me . my uncle was sleeping in bed . getting his rest . and now we can’t even talk to him . because of u . I hope u kill ur self .I hope u can’t sleep at night . am so mad and hurting .at u right now I only wish god can fix my heart . and the pain hurt so bad . and I been reading this foolish .about this doctor ..they have in the jail going to diagnosed Him a crazy .
Comments are closed.