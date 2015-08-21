× Arena project: Milwaukee Bucks spent most on lobbying through June

MADISON — The Milwaukee Bucks spent more money lobbying the Wisconsin Legislature than any other organization during the first half of the year, as the NBA team was pushing for approval of a new basketball arena.

A report released Friday by the state elections board which oversees lobbying showed the Bucks spent just over $482,000 on lobbying through June. The next highest was the Wisconsin Hospital Association at nearly $379,000 followed by the state chamber of commerce at nearly $349,000.

The Bucks’ lobbying paid off. The Legislature ultimately approved spending $250 million in taxpayer money on a new stadium for the team. Gov. Scott Walker signed the measure into law earlier this month.

Bills dealing with prevailing wage and right to work laws were the heaviest lobbied, other than the state budget.