One hurt when fire truck overturns on runway at Mitchell Intl. Airport
MILWAUKEE — Operations at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee County have returned to normal following a truck crash.
Authorities say one person was injured when a truck belonging to the airport’s fire department overturned during a training exercise at the airfield Friday morning, August 28th
The accident temporarily interrupted air traffic while emergency crews responded to the accident.
42.947553 -87.896646
2 comments
MAYHEM LIKE ME
I am trying to run through situations in my head of how this could be possible, and Im having trouble. Was the driver cutting across runways like people cut across parking lots, saw a plane about to take off/land, said oh shizzz, slammed on the brakes and violently turned the wheel? That is the closest I can come to this being remotely possible.
Nathan
They’ve been doing some maintenance on the runway lately, so maybe one of the trucks just wanted to have some fun. I mean who wouldn’t drive crazy on a closed runway to yourself.
Comments are closed.