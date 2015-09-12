Coyote attack kills another small dog in Wauwatosa, family turns to DNR for help; “I want something done”

WAUWATOSA -- A third dog has died after a coyote attacked it in Wauwatosa early Saturday morning, September 12th. This after two other dogs are killed and one escaped similar attacks. Now, the latest victim is calling for the DNR to step in.
Sandra Hollander and her family had finally found the perfect dog.
"He brought a lot of joy to us," said Hollander.
It's been almost a month since they rescued the miniature schnauzer, whom they called "Sparky."
"He was a really good dog," Hollander sad.
But their loving relationship was brought to an abrupt end Saturday morning, when Sparky was on a leash in front of the family's Wauwatosa home.
"All of a sudden I hear barking and squealing, I look out the window and I saw the coyote on top of him," said Hollander.
She and her husband ran out screaming and managed to get the coyote to release Sparky. But the damage was done. Sparky had puncture wounds and a flailing chest. They rushed him to a veterinarian where Sparky went into cardiac arrest.
"They just gave him a little bit of medicine to euthanize and he died with us by his side," said Hollander.
Sparky is the third dog to die this week after a coyote attack. Three other dogs were previously attacked in the Wauwatosa and Elm Grove areas -- only one of those dogs survived.
"To have multiple incidents in multiple days is something that again, we're concerned with and we're going to work closely with the DNR to make sure this doesn't become an ongoing problem," said Wauwatosa Police Department Lieutenant Brian Zalewski.
Hollander says the loss of Sparky has been devastating and wants to prevent yet another coyote attack.
"I don't know what can be done but I want something done. I don't want another family to go through what we had to go through this morning," Hollander said.
Wauwatosa police say they are working with the DNR to formulate a plan.
If you live in the Wauwatosa or Elm Grove area and have a small pet, authorities are advising that you keep a close eye on them.
22 comments
chris
Or buy a 22 and shoot them
Mike Johnson
i agree bait the coyote in, and give it a bullet to the head. problem solved for now
Km
Pets are like children, you don’t leave them unattended.
hard working taxpayer
So, if you had pet you would stay home with them all day, every day? Pets may seem like children but they are much independent. Their pet was leashed and in their yard. The coyote is a predator, it’s their instinct. Their habitat is getting smaller unfortunately and they end up in urban areas. As far as the DNR: they didn’t believe there was a wolf pack near Dundee years ago when my friends game camera had actual photos…they can’t accurately estimate the deer herd (seeing less of those every year during hunting season in the woods)…Sadly I don’t expect they’ll do anything until a person gets injured. My heart goes out to the family for their loss.
Gary Hamilton
This is so sad, they need to bring sharp shooters in to solve the coyote problem. For the idiotic comment pets are like children don’t leave them alone. You must never have had a dog. Their is absolutely nothing wrong with leaving your dog in your yard when they are controlled. I love nature and wild animals but we can’t have this happening. Mark my words it won’t be long until one of these coyotes attacks someone’s child. The coyotes have attacked when adults are present.
Judy
What about “Don’t leave your pet out unattended” don’t people understand? My 3 little dogs are in a metal 6 foot high kennel, and I’m outside when they are~ These coyotes need to be trapped and removed from area, they will stop at nothing if they have hungry babies in the den!
Mary
I know this family personally. They were outside with the dog so he could go to the bathroom, and then decided to step in briefly. They were inside for less than 2 minutes when this happened. Please don’t pass judgments on issues you don’t have all the information on.
Brad
That is a very convenient story, Mary. Like the story someone tells when there child drowns in a pool.
Yankee Born, Rebel Heart
You people should be downright ashamed of yourselves. How dare you pour salt and vinegar on this family after losing their beloved Sparky? My neighbor had a tiny dog scooped out of their fenced in pen by a hawk while they were nearby. A coyote is a predatory animal. Regardless if they were inside or outside, Sparky was the target. How about a ‘I’m so sorry for your loss’ and a ‘thankfully no one else got hurt’, huh? And keep your negative opinions to yourself
Jennifer
Wildlife serves a purpose in the environment. The solution can’t just be “kill it.” All the time. Coyotes keep rabbit, squirrel and chipmunk populations down. How about people take responsibility for their pets and not leave them outside unattended? How about they don’t let them wander off leash when they walk? We liv in a high wildlife area, and we never let our pets out of our sight. It’s called being a responsible pet owner. With no easy food source, the coyotes will move. But if you set out dinner easy for the taking, they’ll stay.
Karen
It is true that wildlife serves a purpose, and I agree that the solution should not be to kill the animals. But the solution is also not shaming this family after they’ve just suffered a terrible loss. And if you’ve ever had a pet, you know that they are much more independent than say a child. This dog was put outside for less than 2 minutes for the sole purpose of it using the bathroom, and that is perfectly acceptable. If you had a child and they had to go to the bathroom, at most ages they would be perfectly capable of doing that for themselves. The same goes for this dog. As the article says, the dog was 2 years old; already an adult. They were not just leaving the dog outside unattended for the day. This family clearly cared about their dog and were devastated. You can make your point about not killing coyotes without being disrespectful to this family.
Jb
Get a real dog
T
This is my thought on these attacks. These dogs are not much different than a rabbit to a coyote or a hawk. They are too easy prey, if you want a small dog, watch it closely. A coyote wouldn’t attack a 40-50 dog for food, but might if it felt threatened.
Otto Jones
How about you get a brain first idiot!
Nicole
How old are you? Grow up and be mature. A dog is a dog regardless of its’ size.
Jb
Get a real dog or don’t leave it outside
Otto Jones
Like I said with your other idiotic post, maybe you should use your spare time to search for a brain and a clue!
Julie Kuether
Come to Mequon too!
Jeanne McDonald
There Is a large pack located behind the Wauwatosa Police Department in the ravine. They keep the down enormous rat population down in the dump. They howl frequently when a siren is near and we have heard them munching on dogs several times.
There are so many coyotes that it is impractical at this point to irradiate them as another pack will move in. You have to put up fences and change your lifestyle.
A yooper
People!! All needed here is a man, a trap, bait, a legally obtained gun and a dumpster. Better hurry before PETA gets involved. Don’t want to hurt a poor animal.
D.Andr
I would love to trap these animals as I enjoy trapping very much! I wonder if trapping is allowed here if I could get a landowner’s permission
