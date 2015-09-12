Coyote attack kills another small dog in Wauwatosa, family turns to DNR for help; “I want something done”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- A third dog has died after a coyote attacked it in Wauwatosa early Saturday morning, September 12th. This after two other dogs are killed and one escaped similar attacks. Now, the latest victim is calling for the DNR to step in.

Sandra Hollander and her family had finally found the perfect dog.

"He brought a lot of joy to us," said Hollander.

It's been almost a month since they rescued the miniature schnauzer, whom they called "Sparky."

"He was a really good dog," Hollander sad.

But their loving relationship was brought to an abrupt end Saturday morning, when Sparky was on a leash in front of the family's Wauwatosa home.

"All of a sudden I hear barking and squealing, I look out the window and I saw the coyote on top of him," said Hollander.

She and her husband ran out screaming and managed to get the coyote to release Sparky. But the damage was done. Sparky had puncture wounds and a flailing chest. They rushed him to a veterinarian where Sparky went into cardiac arrest.

"They just gave him a little bit of medicine to euthanize and he died with us by his side," said Hollander.

Sparky is the third dog to die this week after a coyote attack. Three other dogs were previously attacked in the Wauwatosa and Elm Grove areas -- only one of those dogs survived.

"To have multiple incidents in multiple days is something that again, we're concerned with and we're going to work closely with the DNR to make sure this doesn't become an ongoing problem," said Wauwatosa Police Department Lieutenant Brian Zalewski.

Hollander says the loss of Sparky has been devastating and wants to prevent yet another coyote attack.

"I don't know what can be done but I want something done. I don't want another family to go through what we had to go through this morning," Hollander said.

Wauwatosa police say they are working with the DNR to formulate a plan.

If you live in the Wauwatosa or Elm Grove area and have a small pet, authorities are advising that you keep a close eye on them.