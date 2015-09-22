MILWAUKEE -- September is National Safe Baby Month and Columbia Center Birth Hospital is excited about seeing an increase in Baby Wearing. Wearing a baby is a very safe way to carry an infant. The number one benefit of Baby Wearing is to give moms the freedom to be "hands free" to take care of baby’s needs and keep an eye on other children in the house.
Chip learns all about Baby Wearing, a very safe way to carry an infant
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
