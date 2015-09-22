Winter weather advisory for SE Wisconsin begins at 6 p.m.
Chip learns all about Baby Wearing, a very safe way to carry an infant

Posted 11:33 am, September 22, 2015
MILWAUKEE -- September is National Safe Baby Month and Columbia Center Birth Hospital is excited about seeing an increase in Baby Wearing. Wearing a baby is a very safe way to carry an infant. The number one benefit of Baby Wearing is to give moms the freedom to be "hands free" to take care of baby’s needs and keep an eye on other children in the house.