× High school quarterback dies from injury after leaving football game in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY — A quarterback for a New Jersey high school football team died after leaving the game with an injury, the school announced.

Evan Murray, a senior at Warren Hills Regional High School in northwest New Jersey, died Friday night, officials said.

Gary R. Bowen, interim superintendent of the Warren Hills Regional School District, said Saturday that grief counselors were available to Murray’s teammates and fellow students for as long as necessary.

“We are deeply saddened and sincerely appreciate the support and caring of our close-knit greater Warren Hills community,” Bowen said.

Bowen did not disclose the nature of Murray’s injury or details about his death.

Classmate and friend Taylor Coughlin, a junior who appears to have set up a GoFundMe page to assist the family, told NJ.com that Murray was an “amazing kid.” The page said Murray was hit while in the backfield.

“He was an amazing student and an amazing athlete. He stood out in his athletics, his academics — everything,” she told the website.

Murray was a popular student who also played baseball and basketball.

“He was always there for all of his teammates. Played hard, all the time. He’s going to be sorely missed by everybody,” baseball coach Michael Quinto told CNN affiliate News 12 New Jersey.

The school held a memorial Saturday morning.

Murray’s teammates didn’t find out about his death until after the game, a 14-12 loss to Summit High School.