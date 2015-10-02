Alyssia Dominguez brings a traditional Tejano style to her music

MILWAUKEE -- Her music is influenced by artists like Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves. Alyssia Dominguez joined the Studio A team on Friday, October 2nd to share her talent.

About Alyssia Dominguez (website)

Growing up in a family deeply rooted in traditional Tejano music, Alyssia Dominguez was always destined to be a musician. Her grandmother’s early Tex-Mex influence quickly gave way to a deep love for country music, which led to her singing and playing guitar on stage at the age of fifteen. Those stages have grown since then to include The Wisconsin State Fair, Summerfest, and Chick Singer Night, among many other local venues. Alyssia’s influences have been constantly evolving as well with Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, Dustin Lynch, and Jon Pardi at the top of her list. Currently, Alyssia performs out as a solo artist and as a duo with male lead singer of Rebel Grace, Jeremy Zima. She has recently released her first EP titled, The Reason, featuring original music co-written with Keith Pulvermacher. It includes four different songs that showcase a variety of Alyssia’s musical styles.