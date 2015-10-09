“Our hearts are heavy:” Confrontation between students sparks shooting at Northern Arizona University

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The shooting overnight at Northern Arizona University was the result of a confrontation between two groups of students, the school’s police chief, Gregory T. Fowler, said Friday. One student pulled a gun and shot four others, Fowler said.
It happened in a parking lot next to the Mountain View residence hall around 1:20 a.m., she said.
The injured were being treated at Flagstaff Medical Center. Their conditions were not immediately available.
Delta Chi fraternity said Friday that some of members of its Northern Arizona University chapter were involved in the shooting, but that it did not have details about their conditions. The shooting, the fraternity said, “was not a chapter-related incident.”
Students are rattled, junior Megan Aardahl told CNN. She awoke to text messages from the school alerting students to the shooting, and from her family checking to see if she was OK.
"There's a huge sense of community here, so everyone's just trying to like reach out and make sure everyone's OK, but it's a little anxious not knowing who's involved," she said.
U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Arizona, issued a statement on the shooting Friday morning.
"My thoughts and prayers are with families of the person who was killed and the three others who were wounded in the horrific shooting on the campus of Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff early this morning," he said. "I appreciate the efforts of all state and local law enforcement officials, first-responders and school administrators, and continue to pray for the recovery of the injured, as well as all those in the NAU community who have been impacted by this terrible tragedy."
The shooting comes the same day President Barack Obama is set to visit Roseburg, Oregon, and the families of those slain in the October 1 massacre at Umpqua Community College.
The gunman in that case, Chris Harper-Mercer, 26, killed nine people before killing himself, according to police.
7 comments
jenny
What is happening to America with all these shoottings
that's bull
The article on here is wrong it says nine dead plus shooter and that false
Fed-up
The nine killed is in reference to the Oregon tragedy.
that's bull
Ok thanks I did reread that
Rolan
Why name the shooter from the last Oregon shooting in this article? I thought we all agreed that saying that garbage’s name only makes him more of a pariah? You just don’t get it do you? You are the problem. You know it and you don’t care.
xvf52259
Delete Tango Account
I understand parents will be concerned about their students… But do you honestly think the university has the responsibility to notify 10,000 parents about a shooting while they are trying to contact the parents of a deceased students and three injured students? They are doing what they can. Although, I don’t agree that they held classes today or tagter that their alert system is 100% kink free… To all you parents complaining about not being notified, go with the rule that no news is good news. I am positive the parents of the CHILD that was killed got called and notified right away. As an alumni and current parent I understand both sides. Stop blaming the university. Criticize them for their faulty systems and stupid decisions on holding courses, but they are doing their best with maintaining their students calm and helping them cope. It is a student centered university. No one is perfect… Not even the university.
