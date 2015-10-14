New burger option in Milwaukee: Check out Point Burger Bar starting in November
MILWAUKEE — The owner of Ward’s House of Prime and Point Brewery are teaming up. They’re developing a new restaurant, Point Burger Bar.
The new restaurant will be located on Milwaukee’s northwest side — near 107th and Good Hope Rd. It’s expected to feature hundreds of choices for people to build their own burger.
Point Burger Bar is set to open on November 11th.
A job fair will be held at the restaurant on Saturday, October 17th from noon until 4 p.m.
43.148337 -88.044981