Winter weather advisory issued for SE Wisconsin until 9 a.m. Wednesday

New burger option in Milwaukee: Check out Point Burger Bar starting in November

Posted 4:10 pm, October 14, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Point Burger Bar to open soon

MILWAUKEE — The owner of Ward’s House of Prime and Point Brewery are teaming up. They’re developing a new restaurant, Point Burger Bar.

The new restaurant will be located on Milwaukee’s northwest side — near 107th and Good Hope Rd. It’s expected to feature hundreds of choices for people to build their own burger.

Point Burger Bar is set to open on November 11th.

A job fair will be held at the restaurant on Saturday, October 17th from noon until 4 p.m.

Google Map for coordinates 43.148337 by -88.044981.