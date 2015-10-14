× New burger option in Milwaukee: Check out Point Burger Bar starting in November

MILWAUKEE — The owner of Ward’s House of Prime and Point Brewery are teaming up. They’re developing a new restaurant, Point Burger Bar.

The new restaurant will be located on Milwaukee’s northwest side — near 107th and Good Hope Rd. It’s expected to feature hundreds of choices for people to build their own burger.

Point Burger Bar is set to open on November 11th.

A job fair will be held at the restaurant on Saturday, October 17th from noon until 4 p.m.