Winter weather advisory issued for SE Wisconsin until 9 a.m. Wednesday

All Clear: All lanes now open on I-94 EB at County C following rollover accident

Posted 5:54 am, October 21, 2015, by , Updated at 07:37AM, October 21, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

DELAFIELD — Law enforcement officials temporarily closed both lanes of I-94 eastbound at County C in Waukesha County Wednesday morning, October 21st due to a rollover accident.

During the lane closure, big delays back to Hwy 67 were being observed. Traffic was being diverted over the shoulder at the scene.

All lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.

CLICK HERE to monitor an interactive traffic map on FOX6Now.com

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.