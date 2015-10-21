× All Clear: All lanes now open on I-94 EB at County C following rollover accident

DELAFIELD — Law enforcement officials temporarily closed both lanes of I-94 eastbound at County C in Waukesha County Wednesday morning, October 21st due to a rollover accident.

During the lane closure, big delays back to Hwy 67 were being observed. Traffic was being diverted over the shoulder at the scene.

All lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.

CLICK HERE to monitor an interactive traffic map on FOX6Now.com

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.