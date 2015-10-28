‘Devil worshipper’ Pazuzu Algarad found dead in prison

RALEIGH, N.C. — Pazuzu Algarad, the self-proclaimed Satanist accused of burying two bodies behind his North Carolina home, was found dead around 3 a.m. Wednesday in Central Prison in Raleigh.
Algarad was found unresponsive with a wound to his arm, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Workers attempted to resuscitate him but he was pronounced dead at 4:20 a.m.
Authorities did not say if his wound was self-inflicted.
Algarad and his girlfriend Amber Burch were arrested on Oct. 5, 2014, and charged in the murder and burial of two men at their home. The two are accused of murdering Joshua Fredrick Wetzler and Tommy Dean Welch, then burying their bodies five years ago behind the home on Knob Hill Drive.
Krystal Matlock is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.
Algarad’s made national headlines when police released a video of inside his home.
The video showed debris, animal carcasses, and moldy ceilings. According to court documents, Algarad regularly performed “Satanistic rituals” and animal sacrifices at the house.
The Knob Hill home was deemed uninhabitable by Forsyth County Housing and Community Development. It since has been demolished and the empty lot is for sale.
11 comments
a gh
PRAISE THE LORDl
BarryASerpa
~..Look Here Now…my best friend’s half-sister makes $64 /hr on the computer .~She has been without a job for five months but last month her pay was $21766 just working on the computer for a few hours. published here➜➜➜➜➜➜► Click.Here.To.Read.More
monkeybrainstewtartar
Unreal. Looks like if it hadn’t been so devastated it would have been a nice house with a roomy garage and back yard in-ground pool. Clearly this twit inherited the place. One of my biggest pet peeves , perfectly good homes left to rot and decay when so many struggle to try to find shelter.
Resident
My thoughts too. I’m looking at this thinking this guy has a pool and I don’t?
A yooper
What a scary dude!!! I would think that Correction Officers would have nightmares just being near that thing. He is in a better place now.
DoodleOne
No he’s not in a “better place”. If he never accepted Jesus as his Savior then he’s in eternal hell. Don’t fool yourself.
noah
He is in a better place. It is wherever wants to be. Don’t be a insult somebody that didn’t want to be a Christian.
What The ...
Good, maybe the devil made him do it?
crockett3663
The world is a better place tonight because of this news
2ECOND
its 2015, and that’s the best they can do for pictures?
Aiemen
$$$Google has given most important jobs for poor people due to this jobs they can earn $500 per hour. if you can do this work, navigate to this site Click Here To Read More
Comments are closed.