Milwaukee Bucks lose 118-113 to Washington Wizards

MILWAUKEE — Bradley Beal scored 14 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, and the Washington Wizards came back from a 13-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118-113 on Friday night.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 of his 27 points in the first half after returning from a one-game suspension to open the season.

Ramon Sessions scored 11 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as the explosive offense that coach Randy Wittman envisioned for his team finally materialized. The Wizards were 5 of 12 on 3-pointers in the first three quarters, then went 7 of 9 in the fourth.

Beal hit a pair of 3-pointers and Sessions made another 3 in a 9-2 run that opened a 111-104 lead with 2 minutes remaining.