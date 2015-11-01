× Milwaukee Wave kick off 32nd season with 4-3 loss to rival Mustangs in Illinois

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Wave kicked off its 32nd season of indoor soccer at the Sears Centre on Saturday night, October 31st — with a 4-3 loss to the rival Mustangs.

Milwaukee came out of the gates swinging with unassisted goals in the first half from #15 Tony Walls and #26 Ian Bennett — but that momentum faded fast in the second half as thing started to fall apart for the Wave.

The Mustangs dominated the four quarters with two goals coming from Alexis Camarena and one Joshio Sandoval.

“We had constant opportunities and gave up three restart goals tonight. That is unacceptable,” said Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. “I thought the players defended extremely hard and with a lot of heart but we could of played smarter when we had the ball.”

The Wave have two weeks to regroup before the home opener at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena set for Saturday, November 14th at 6:05 p.m. against the Detroit Waza Flo.

For tickets and more information visit: http://milwaukeewave.com.