× Racine Fire Department: Fire causes $30,000 in damage to vacant home

RACINE — Firefighters in Racine on Sunday evening, November 1st were called out to a fire at a vacant home.

It happened shortly after 6:00 p.m. at a home near 17th and Republic Avenue.

Fire officials say the fire started on the exterior of the first floor of the home, and then traveled to the exterior of the second floor.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and power was shut off to the home.

The home was found to be vacant, as its residents recently moved.

The fire is now under investigation.

We’re told the fire caused $30,000 in damage to the home.