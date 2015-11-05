× Dying ‘Star Wars’ fan’s wish to see ‘Force Awakens’ granted; Mark Hamill approves

Daniel Fleetwood was dealt a tragic hand when doctors diagnosed him with cell sarcoma cancer and told him on Sept. 1 that he had one or two months to live. However, with the help of a viral online petition and some celebrity signal boosts, Fleetwood got his dying wish.

The mega “Star Wars” fan was granted his screening of the upcoming Episode VII, “The Force Awakens,” on Thursday (Nov 5).

Fleetwood’s wife Ashley posted on Facebook after Daniel had finished watching the film to thank Disney and director JJ Abrams for making the dream come true. The studio brought an unedited version of the theatrical production to Daniel’s house, where he is receiving hospice care, so he could see it.

YES! Thank you @Disney, @HamillHimself, @starwars and everyone who helped this man get a smile on his face! pic.twitter.com/mWrF1xqqbY — Chris Alexakos (@Calexak0s) November 5, 2015

While Abrams and Disney were the ones to make the wish officially come true, Fleetwood’s #ForceForDaniel campaign caught the national media attention when “The Force Awakens” stars Mark Hamill, John Boyega and Peter Mayhew helped promote it

Hamill tweeted out that he was “elated” for Fleetwood and his family on Thursday, thanking the “powers-that-be” for making it happen.