West Allis Cheese and Sausage Shoppe: Milwaukee cheese lover’s finest and oldest destination

MILWAUKEE -- The holiday season is coming up and what better gift to bring with you than some Wisconsin cheese and sausage? Chip spent the morning at West Allis Cheese and Sausage Shoppe. They've been selling Wisconsin's best meats and cheeses for over 40 years.

West Allis Cheese and Sausage Shoppe (website)

West Allis Cheese and Sausage Shoppe has maintained old world service, making our store a family shopping tradition for over 40 years. We sell only the finest selections of award winning cheeses manufactured by the Dairy State’s best cheese artisans.

We carry a large selection of Wisconsin Cheese and imported cheeses, many of which are award winning. In addition, we also carry a complete offering of handmade sausages, brats and Bavarian style meats made from traditional recipes. To complete our product offerings we have a wide selection of Wisconsin Made Gourmet foods, including jams, jellies, honey, spreads, candies and more. Our complete food selection will compliment and pair nicely with any cheese purchase or gift basket to satisfy even the pickiest of cheese aficionados.