Tamar Braxton is back in the hospital with something much worse than pneumonia

MILWAUKEE -- Singer Ed Sheeran dropped out of high school -- but now he's getting the true college experience. And reality star Tamar Braxton is back in the hospital for something much worse than pneumonia. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.