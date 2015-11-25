Badgers running back Corey Clement charged with disorderly conduct stemming from fight

MADISON — A bad season has gotten worse for Wisconsin Badgers running back Corey Clement. He has now been charged with two counts of disorderly conduct.

Police say the charges stem from a fight earlier this month at his apartment.

In a report, police say camera footage shows Clement throwing the first punch during the verbal argument.

Clement was taken to UW Hospital with an injury to his right hand.

There’s no word at this point as to whether this incident will have any influence on him playing on Saturday afternoon, November 28th.

Clement has seen limited time on the field this year as he is dealing with a sports hernia.