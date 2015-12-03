NY Daily News cover on San Bernardino shooting: ‘God isn’t fixing this’

NEW YORK — “God isn’t fixing this.”

Those are the words on Thursday’s front page of the New York Daily News in regards to the mass shooting that took place in San Bernardino, California on Wednesday.

Around the paper’s bold headline are images of politicians like Ted Cruz, Rand Paul, Lindsey Graham, and Paul Ryan, who in tweets are offering their prayers following the killings.

This has been on the cover far too often. https://t.co/kpSUXcAiOA pic.twitter.com/BrHzTr5zsU — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) December 3, 2015

“As latest batch of innocent Americans are left lying in pools of blood, cowards who could truly end gun scourge continue to hide behind meaningless platitudes,” the paper writes under its headline.

The front page was met with both agreement and anger when it was tweeted out as a preview on Wednesday night.

Some users found the cover to be “brilliant” while others called it “deplorable.” One of those was Rand Paul, who was included on the front page.

“This @NYDailyNews cover is deplorable,” Paul tweeted on Thursday. “Genuine thoughts and prayers are not political fodder.”

Brent Bozell, the president the conservative advocacy group Media Research Center, also slammed the paper’s cover calling it “offensive and disgraceful.”

“@NYDailyNews, not pulling any punches,” tweeted Liz Heron, the executive editor of the Huffington Post.

This isn’t the first time that the New York-based newspaper has created public discourse regarding gun control with a front page that some found to be controversial.

Following the murders of WDBJ reporters Alison Parker and Adam Ward in August, the Daily News produced a front page that included images from the perspective of the gunman at the moment that Parker was shot and killed.

At the time, some felt the paper went too far but the Daily News stood by its decision saying that the brutal images were “a definitive part of the story.”

“We feel passionate about strengthening gun control, imploring politicians to improve mental health services, and highlighting the extraordinary scale of daily gun violence… That’s why we published the images,” the Daily News wrote in a note to readers in August.

The shooting that took place on Wednesday at a San Bernardino center for people with developmental disabilities has left 14 dead and 17 wounded.