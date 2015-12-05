Pres. Obama: It’s ‘insane’ that people on the ‘no-fly’ list can buy guns

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama said Saturday that it is “insane” that people who are not allowed to fly on planes are allowed to buy guns.
“Right now, people on the No-Fly list can walk into a store and buy a gun. That is insane. If you’re too dangerous to board a plane, you’re too dangerous, by definition, to buy a gun,” he said in his weekly address. “And so I’m calling on Congress to close this loophole, now. We may not be able to prevent every tragedy, but — at a bare minimum — we shouldn’t be making it so easy for potential terrorists or criminals to get their hands on a gun that they could use against Americans.”
Republicans have leveled withering criticism of Obama for tying the massacre to gun control. And also for not, in their view, playing up the terror aspect most immediately.
Still, the possibility that the San Bernardino, California, shooting suspects were radicalized confirms the need for people “to work together” to prevent this from happening, Obama said.
“We know that ISIL and other terrorist groups are actively encouraging people — around the world and in our country — to commit terrible acts of violence, often times as lone wolf actors,” the president said. “And even as we work to prevent attacks, all of us — government, law enforcement, communities, faith leaders — need to work together to prevent people from falling victim to these hateful ideologies.”
Authorities say Syed Rizwan Farook and his wife Tashfeen Malik — one, a U.S. citizen and the other, a permanent resident — shot and killed 14 people at a holiday party at the Inland Regional Center. Both were killed in a police shootout, and officials said thousands of rounds of ammunition and 12 pipe bombs were found in the couple’s apartment.
“It is entirely possible that these two attackers were radicalized to commit this act of terror. And if so, it would underscore a threat we’ve been focused on for years — the danger of people succumbing to violent extremist ideologies,” Obama said.
15 comments
Opinion8d
Yes, lets again shift the focus onto something other than Islamic terrorists. Has there been a proliferation of gun violence by people on the no-fly list?? How about all the criminals in the inner cities shooting each other on a daily basis??? Why not address that violence? We should ban criminals from buying guns -that will fix the problem -oh yeah, we already do that, yet somehow they get guns! How about locking them up longer?? Can’t do that because then we are putting minorities in Jail at a higher rate than whites…..and that wouldn’t be ‘fair’. Obama can’t be out of office soon enough!
#TRUTH
Sooooo, let those on the no fly list continue to be able to purchase guns? Good way to t at hand.
Chris
If I knew your name I could have you put on the do not fly list. I just have to call Homeland security and you are on the list. No due processes. No lawyers. You are just on the list. Is that fare that someone who has done nothing wrong be punished?
R
What sense does it make to combat terrorism by removing the rights of law-abiding citizens? We’re supposed to trust this idiot president to control the list of terror suspects? HE THINKS CONSERVATIVE AMERICANS ARE A BIGGER THREAT THAN ISLAMIST TERRORISTS YOU STUPID DUMB DUMB. And there’s no recourse once you find yourself upon that list!
Knudson, USMC 0311 Grunt
(insane) is people that voted twice for you, that’s INSANE.
molon labe
If VOTING MATTERED they wouldn’t let US do it!! Get it? It’s a farce! We on EARTH would you trust this puppet?
molon labe
Devil dog, what’s insane is that people think voting works! If it mattered, they wouldn’t let you do it, plain and simple, but you FEEL like you could make a difference, that’s the messed up brain/psych part people aren’t getting. It’s a game, yeah go vote, but it won’t matter until you get rid of the shadow gov’t and string pullers. Has voting worked before and when has it benefited the people?
A yooper
I don’t know the stats but how many guns & ammo were bought in legit. ways involved in mass shootings? I am for NRA. if you are a straw buyer and sell it to another that commits crime with said firearm you get same sentence as the perpetrator. I have bought and sold guns. Never via internet or an unknown person. Do you have any ideas as to how many guns exist in the USA? All of the laws in the world will not stop a person intent on getting one.
Fact is, there are just too many loony tunes on the loose. It’s a fine line between a goofy person or the one that will go off without a notice. I support ownership of guns. I at times question the need for the average guy to own an assault type of gun. I understand, but how to keep it out of the hands of the wack job? I don’t know.
Don’t take my guns away. That would never happen. Concealed carry is a good idea. I am not going to act like a baby seal if things are going down around me.
Libsareliars
How about we don’t even publish what this idiot president says anymore since you know every shooting that happens this guy will blame it on guns. We have terrorists running around this country sand all he wants to do is have more gun control. What s complete idiot!!
chris
What’s insane is not only did you get reelected but you haven’t been impeached and sent to prison yet.
I don't get it
So let me get this straight. If we totally outlaw guns, the bad guys will not get them to use on us???? If a bad person wants to do something bad, they will illegally whatever they need to do the job. The issue is to eradicate the terrorists. Why is Obama focusing on guns. I just don’t get where his thinking is.
Michael Neals
I could tell you where his thinking is but I’d just get deleted. . lol
molon labe
Here’s what they want Barry to do:
Control through Fear. Sometimes you use fear to train a dog, even a child. The Elites are our parents. WE the PEOPLE are the kids. Raise your hand if you do not understand this dynamic. Yes it’s been happening for ages. Yes it’s F’kt up! Wake up and arm yourself while you can, tell the truth and don’t fall victim to the greedy scum bags that rule this earth. Stand up for the REAL America, LIFE, LIBERTY, Real TRUE American Patriots should continue to denounce the scripted Main Stream Media and continue to learn about our shadow gov’t and the string pullers. Trying to get us to hate blacks didn’t pan out the way they wanted ie., marshal law, a reason to put swat out on the streets and maybe inforce a curfew..Could be practice also ie., live fire exercise etc. So now they’re on to the Muslim train.
Wilson
Obummer it’s insane that you were ever elected, not once but twice!! Blame that on the mindless liberal dems. Get your head out of your *ss and wake up! In the meantime, stop attempting to violate the rights of the law abiding American People.
molon labe
Wilson, Imagine this. If voting worked, they wouldn’t let you do it. You FEEL like you’re going to make a change but it will not happen. OBarry is a liar:
Comments are closed.