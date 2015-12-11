“I did not expect this:” Macy’s celebrates ‘Believe Day’ by giving Make-A-Wish recipient surprise celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- A Waukesha teen is going on her dream vacation thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. And Friday, December 11th a big celebration and surprise got her ready for the trip!

The Waukesha North marching band gets the party started. Cheers erupted inside the Macy's at Mayfair Mall as 17-year-old Anna walked in.

She's at Macy's for their national "Believe Day," for a shopping spree before her "wish" is granted -- a Caribbean cruise.

"I did not expect this, it was all a surprise, a great surprise," said Anna Snopek, "Make-A-Wish" recipient.

Anna was diagnosed last October with osteosarcoma -- a form of bone cancer.

Suffering from a life-threatening illness, Anna became a "Make-A-Wish" recipient.

She had surgery to remove the tumor in her leg and endured chemotherapy, all while fighting to lead a normal teenage life.

"She even went to school with IV fluids running because she wanted to complete a test or specifically rehearse for a concert," said Julie Snopek, Anna's mom.

Anna is now cancer free and celebrating.

"It's great that we can actually bring hope strength and joy into her life," said Public Relations Manager Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, Forrest Doolen.

Anna tries on clothes for her cruise and writes a letter for Santa.

Macy's donated $1 to Make-A-Wish for each one in the box -- $2.00 on Believe Day up to one million dollars.

"It's an exciting day when we can give back," said Vice President Store Manager of Macy's Mayfair, Christine Katrichis.

Anna's letter is a wish for others to experience joy.

"Especially other children who are going through hard things like cancer treatment -- just for their happiness," said Anna.

Anna and her friends brought in close to $9,000 to Macy's on Friday -- helping raise $18,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.